TODAY: Mostly sunny, not as warm but still dry and pleasant… Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds turning east-southeast at 5-12 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and comfortable… lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and dry during the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Turning breezy late day and evening with south winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.
