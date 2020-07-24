Weather Now: M.Cloudy, Isolated Shower Today

TODAY: Cloudy start…then a mix clouds and some limited sun by afternoon. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, but most spots stay dry. Still very muggy… with highs in the low to mid 80s. Northeast winds turning south at 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog near the coast by dawn…. warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Hot and Sunny

SATURDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, warm and humid.. highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and in the low to mid 80s at the shore. North winds turning south at 5 mph

SUNDAY: Very hot, humid and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s inland, mid and upper 80s at the coast. West-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

