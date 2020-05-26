Weather Now: Low Clouds/Fog to Warm Sun Today

TODAY: Much warmer and a bit muggy. Low clouds and patchy fog this morning will gradually thin to partly to mostly sunny skies by late morning. Highs 75-80 inland. Upper 60s to 70° for the south coast. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mild with increasing low clouds and patchy fog returning … Lows near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning clouds and fog, then mostly sunny, warm. Highs 75-80 inland, 65-70 along the shore.

THURSDAY: Early morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 75-80 inland and 65-70 at shore