So far, so good this weekend. There could be a few showers/downpours this evening (mainly across South County and on Block Island), but the rest of the area will be dry. More nice weather is ahead.

Tonight, a passing shower or two is possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s with muggy conditions.

Expect lots of clouds through the night….

…but most of the showers should clear by 8AM, setting us up for a nice day!

Expect lots of sunshine with warm temperatures and moderate humidity on Sunday. There could be a spot shower or two as well.

Temperatures should hit the mid 80s inland, upper 70s to around 80 at the beaches.

Tomorrow evening will be dry and pleasant.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo