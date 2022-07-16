So far, so good this weekend. There could be a few showers/downpours this evening (mainly across South County and on Block Island), but the rest of the area will be dry. More nice weather is ahead.
Tonight, a passing shower or two is possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s with muggy conditions.
Hour-by-Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Expect lots of clouds through the night….
…but most of the showers should clear by 8AM, setting us up for a nice day!
Expect lots of sunshine with warm temperatures and moderate humidity on Sunday. There could be a spot shower or two as well.
Temperatures should hit the mid 80s inland, upper 70s to around 80 at the beaches.
Tomorrow evening will be dry and pleasant.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12
