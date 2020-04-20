Weather Now: Lots of Clouds and Cooler Temperatures Today

TODAY: Lots of clouds, but dry. Brisk and cooler with highs in the low 50s. North-northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20 mph. A few light showers are possible on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard as a storm passes to our south.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies in the evening. Cool and dry… mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A sunny and dry morning and then windy with scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong with hail and damaging wind gusts. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, brisk winds and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.