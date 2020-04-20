Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Lots of Clouds and Cooler Temperatures Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Lots of clouds, but dry. Brisk and cooler with highs in the low 50s. North-northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20 mph. A few light showers are possible on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard as a storm passes to our south.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies in the evening. Cool and dry… mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A sunny and dry morning and then windy with scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong with hail and damaging wind gusts. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, brisk winds and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com