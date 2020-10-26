Weather Now: Lots Of Clouds, A Few Showers/Drizzle Today

Good morning. We’re starting off the work week with a bit of a gloomy day. We’ll see lots of clouds and some pockets of drizzle and a few light showers, mainly this morning. Any rain amounts look minor–less than a tenth of an inch of rain. In fact, much of the day looks dry but cooler than normal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the east-northeast 5-15mph with some gusts to 20 in the morning.

Lots of clouds with some fog and drizzle developing early in the night. Drier late with some slow clearing. Near steady temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a little brighter with a mix of clouds and sunshine… highs 55-60.

