Weather-wise, we had a pretty good weekend with a lot more sunshine than we had last week.

Tonight, the clouds will roll into the region, but we should remain dry. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and 20s, and may go up a bit toward dawn.

We should stay dry through the evening….

and into early Monday, but rain/snow showers will move in during the morning commute.

However, not everyone will see precipitation Monday morning. The best chance for rain and/or snow will be toward the south coast as we will be getting clipped by the precipitation shield.

The rain/snow showers should be done by noon, then skies should begin to clear. Highs Monday will be in the low 40s — a bit above average.

Northwesterly winds of 5-12mph will bring in drier air through the afternoon and night, setting us up for a nice day on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo