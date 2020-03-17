Weather Now: Light Wintry Mix to Rain This Morning

Early morning risers are waking up to a little bit of light snow falling away from the coast. The snow doesn’t stick around for long and, leaves no more than a light coating on the grass and car tops. A quick change to rain is expected from south to north by 8-9AM.

It’s going to be a soggy St. Patrick’s Day…. at least into the early afternoon. Most of the showers are over by 2-3 PM with some partial clearing late day and evening. Temperatures slowly climb to near 50 by early evening.

Dry weather is expected tonight and throughout the day on Wednesday with another round of rain (brief mix) late Wednesday night and Thursday.