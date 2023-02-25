Collllld day ahead. Unseasonably cold temperatures expected all day. Highs will only be in the mid 20s. Clouds will be thickening up through the morning and some snow flakes are possible by late morning.

Expect the chance for snow showers and flurries through the afternoon and into the early evening. A dusting is possible in spots.

Highs around 24 today. The average high is in the low 40s this time of year.

Snow showers early evening, then mostly cloudy through the evening. Some partial clearing is possible late.

It’ll be cold again tonight with lows in the teens.

It’ll be a little milder on Sunday and with another weak system approaching, we’ll see some rain showers mixing with the snow showers.

Highs in the low 40s on Sunday with increasing southerly winds.

Our attention then turns to a potential winter storm early next week. Monday looks dry during the day, but snow overspreads the area after 7PM. Some accumulations are possible through the night into Tuesday, with some mixing possible near the coast. We’ll be watching the potential for strong winds, as well. The precipitation will last into Tuesday night, but with the lighter precip, light rain and drizzle is possible.

We’re also watching the potential for another system later in the week!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo