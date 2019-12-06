Weather Now: Light Showers This Afternoon/Evening

TODAY A dry and cold start with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening light rain showers… A light snow shower is possible well inland with a thin coating of snow possible in far northern RI and into Worcester Mass.. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s

TONIGHT: Any rain showers end 8-10pm with clearing skies overnight… lows 25-30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Frigid, clear and dry… lows 15-20 by dawn

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny…very cold at dawn but a bit milder by afternoon, high 38-42. Increasing clouds by late day and evening.