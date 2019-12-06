Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Light Showers This Afternoon/Evening

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY A dry and cold start with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening light rain showers… A light snow shower is possible well inland with a thin coating of snow possible in far northern RI and into Worcester Mass.. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s

TONIGHT: Any rain showers end 8-10pm with clearing skies overnight… lows 25-30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Frigid, clear and dry… lows 15-20 by dawn

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny…very cold at dawn but a bit milder by afternoon, high 38-42. Increasing clouds by late day and evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com