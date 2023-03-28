Good morning. Steady rain from overnight will taper off by dawn, but cloudy skies and occasional light showers and drizzle will linger this morning.

The afternoon looks similar, with light showers continuing at times. It will be a chilly late-March day with highs only in the low to mid 40s. North winds stay light at 5-10 mph.

Any lingering showers in the early evening will dry out and skies will turn partly cloudy.

Skies continue to clear through the night, with cooler lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are back for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

A quick rain/snow shower is possible “late” Wednesday night (after midnight) as a cold front swings through. Skies clear by dawn.