Weather Now: Light Rain to Light Snow Today

TODAY: Dry for most of the morning commute with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Light rain moves in mid to late morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s in the afternoon light rain will mix with and change to light snow (between 2-4PM) before ending by 5-6PM. Very minor accumulations (only thin slushy coatings) expected on the grass and car tops. Roads remain bare.

TONIGHT Clearing skies in the evening, windy and very cold. Late night lows 15-20 by dawn. Wind chill temperatures in the single digits. Northwest winds 15-25, gusts to 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Record cold likely. Windy with morning temperatures in the ‘teens and afternoon highs only near 30. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds gusting 30-35 mph. Wind chills in the single digits in the morning and only 15-20 in the afternoon.



