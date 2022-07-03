Saturday had a tropical feel to the air with the high humidity. Today, a cold front pushing through the region will allow less humid air to spill into the region. It’ll still be warm this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

That cold front should be offshore by noon, and we’ll get more in the way of sunshine.

Headed to the beach today? Great weather there, too! Highs in the 80s with sunshine.

Have a BBQ today? The weather will be fine with plenty of sunshine. Skies should stay dry this evening, as well, for any fireworks displays.

If you can, open up the windows and shut the air conditioner off as it will be much more comfortable tonight. Lows will be around 60.

The 4th of July looks great! We’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine with still low humidity.

Heading to the oldest continuous 4th of July celebration in America on Monday? The weather looks pretty perfect: sunny, dry and warm with low humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo