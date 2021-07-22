Weather Now: Less Humid, Mostly Sunny Today

TODAY: Less humid, pleasant and dry. A sunny start will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5-10 mph

AT THE BEACH: Sunshine to some late day clouds, pleasant and dry. Northwest winds will turn southwest in the afternoon at 5-15 mph. A nice day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start then turning mostly clear, dry. Lows 60-65 overnight

FRIDAY: A sunny start and then turning partly sunny. Slight chance of a quick isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours, but most areas remain dry. Highs near 80.