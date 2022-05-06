TODAY: Lots of clouds with a chance for a few sprinkles or light showers after 4PM. Highs in the mid 60s inland and near 60 at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph. Light showers become more likely in the evening
TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers, drizzle and fog likely… lows in the upper 40s.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Windy and Cool; Rainy Saturday, Drier Sunday
SATURDAY: Brisk and unseasonably cool with cloudy skies, showers, drizzle and fog. Highs only in the 50-55. East-northeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Damp breezy and raw with light showers/drizzle and fog. Temperatures in the mid 40s
SUNDAY (Mother’s Day): Windy and cool with cloudy skies gradually giving way to a few breaks of sun. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East-northeast winds 15-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph.
