Weather Now: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain/Wind Storm Tonight

TODAY: A cold, dry and sunny start, then increasing afternoon clouds. Dry most, if not all, of the daylight hours. Highs 60-64. Turning breezy with southeast winds 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph this afternoon. Rain moves in this evening, after 5pm.

TONIGHT: A coastal storm will bring a windswept heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ likely, with southeast wind gusts up to 40-55 mph, especially near coast. Some localized wind damage to tree and power lines possible. In addition, street flooding is likely due to heavy rain and leaf-clogged storm drains.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of RI and southeastern MA from 10PM tonight through 6PM Thursday. Gusts up to 45-55 mph expected which could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and cooler with lingering scattered light showers. Highs mid-50s. West winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph.