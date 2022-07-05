Showers Arrive Tonight

After a very pleasant and comfortable 4th of July, we’ll get a more humid and cloudier 5th July today.

Expect the clouds to thicken up through the day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The humidity will be rising as dew points jump into the low to mid 60s through the day. Despite the extra clouds and moisture in the air, we should stay dry through the afternoon.

During the evening, and mainly after sunset, we’ll see some scattered showers move through area. It’ll be a muggy night with lows around 70.

Scattered showers will move through the region and there will be the slight chance for a rumble of thunder.

Any rain showers should be mostly done by dawn and skies should begin to clear.

Most of Wednesday will be pretty nice! Expect seasonable temperatures with less humid air moving back into the region.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo