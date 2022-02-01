Weather Now: Increasing Clouds; Highs in the 30°s Today

TODAY: Not as chilly. Partly cloudy early and then turning mostly cloudy. A few flurries are possible in eastern MA as winds turn ENE in the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as frigid…. lows 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A spot rain shower possible by evening.

THURSDAY: Milder with cloudy skies. Rain showers develop by afternoon and evening and continue overnight along with areas of dense fog. High in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Falling temperatures through the day with morning rain mixing with or changing to freezing rain, sleet and possibly wet snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 30s early and then cooling into the 20 by evening. Slick icy travel possible by early evening

