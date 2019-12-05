Weather Now: Icy Patches, Flurries Early this Morning

Breaking News
Watch for icy patches again this morning. After a few flurries and clouds at dawn, we”ll finally see more sunshine developing through the day. It will be cool and gusty with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

We have to factor in the winds today. A west-northwest wind sustained at 10-20mph and gusting to 30 mph will make it feel about 10F cooler than the air temperatures.

Tonight stays cold and dry with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 20s.

After a dry and cold start Friday morning, expect increasing clouds. A period of snow showers is likely in the afternoon and early evening. Any accumulation is minor–a coating to 1″ possible— but the timing could mean a slower evening commute. Highs in the upper 30s.

THIS WEEKEND

The upcoming weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. Saturday will be quite chilly, but temperatures moderate some by Sunday. The weather looks good for the Pats game–just don’t forget a hat and gloves.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, cold and dry…. low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder with highs only 30-35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny…very cold at dawn….milder by afternoon, high 42





