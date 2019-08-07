Weather Now: Humid with Strong T’Storms Possible Today, Tonight

It’s going to be a warm and humid day with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, strong winds and slight chance of a tornado.

Today will start out dry with morning clouds/fog giving way to some sun, but expect a few showers to develop through the day

WEDNESDAY WEATHER TIMELINE

Showers chances increase late morning and continue through the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and especially during the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain leading to localized flooding, along with strong wind gusts. It will stay warm and humid with lows only dropping to near 70.

Thursday will still be humid and unsettled with another shot for a few showers and t’storms. Once a cold front moves through Thursday night/Fri morning the humidity will drop and the storm threat will diminish.

The upcoming weekend still features beautiful summer weather with low humidity, lots of sunshine and warm afternoon highs followed by comfortable nights.