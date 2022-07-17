Outside of an isolated downpour or two, it was a decent day (and weekend) here on Southeast New England. The warm and muggy conditions are going to continue through tonight and Monday….eventually leading to numerous showers and some t’storms.

Tonight, it’ll be warm and muggy with temps dropping into the low 70s.

Expect lots of clouds tonight….maybe a stray shower, but it should stay mainly dry.

Monday morning will feature lots of clouds, too, with a few showers and downpours in the neighborhood, but nothing terribly widespread.

As we head through the afternoon, showers and downpours will become more numerous in Southern New England. The way it looks right now is that most of the action will stay to our west, across western CT and MA where flooding rains are possible.

We’re not expecting a washout in our area, but there will be some clouds and fog at area beaches — not a perfect beach day, but not bad.

It’ll be warm and muggy on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some of that widespread rain may push into our area Monday evening and night.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo