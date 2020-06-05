WEATHER NOW: Humid with Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunder Today

TODAY: Morning showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy… it will be warm and humid… Highs upper 70s. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible again by late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 60s

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, An isolated, brief shower or strong t’storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s inland, 70s at the coast.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, dry. 70s in the evening, cooling into the 60s overnight

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Clear, dry and cooler Sunday Night