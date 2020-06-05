1  of  2
Live Now
12 Town Hall: Courageous Conversations on Race in RI Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

WEATHER NOW: Humid with Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunder Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Morning showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy… it will be warm and humid… Highs upper 70s. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible again by late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 60s

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, An isolated, brief shower or strong t’storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s inland, 70s at the coast.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, dry. 70s in the evening, cooling into the 60s overnight

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Clear, dry and cooler Sunday Night

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com