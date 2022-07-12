Good morning. There’s a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm this evening and early tonight. More details on that in a moment, but first, it’s going to be a warm and humid July day with a gusty southwest wind. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day with highs reaching the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s at the shore.

South-southwest winds will increase through the morning with sustained winds of 15-20 mph this afternoon and some gusts to around 30 mph.

Those winds will make for some rough surf conditions at ocean exposed beaches in southern New England. There’s a moderate risk for rip currents with the surf building to 4ft to 6ft. Please use extra caution when swimming. In addition, there’s a Small Craft Advisory for Narragansett Bay and Buzzards Bay starting at 11AM.

It’s an approaching cold front that will bring the risk for a passing thunderstorm this evening and early tonight. Some of the storms could be severe in western New England, but we’re expecting the storms to be weakening as they move into Rhode Island and southeastern MA.

The main impacts with any storms is strong wind gusts, downpours and dangerous lightning. Northwest RI needs to be on the lookout for these storms after 6PM and then further south and east through midnight.

Showers diminish after midnight with patchy fog and warm humid temperatures late at night. Lows only cool to 65-70.