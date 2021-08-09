Weather Now: Humid with a passing shower today; not a ‘washout’

TODAY: More clouds than sun with a passing shower or two. Most of the day is dry. Highs 75-80. Northeast winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph

AT THE COAST: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Humid with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Early AM shower possible and then partly sunny, warm and very humid. Chance for an isolated PM thunderstorm. Highs in the low to 80s. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. An isolated late day t’storm possible well inland.. Southwest 5-15 mph

