Weather Now: Humid, T’Storms Possible Today

It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert day as we track the return of high humidity and the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday morning will start with some hazy sunshine, with a slight chance of a passing shower/t’storm.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Showers will start to become more numerous in our area by late afternoon and into the evening hours….some could be strong with damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential rain.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our area in a slight risk (15% chance) for severe thunderstorms

Showers and t’storms will continue into the early part of the night before tapering off towards dawn. Thursday will be another humid day with an isolated shower or t’storm. Most of the day is dry. We transition to a period of drier, cooler and more comfortable weather on Friday and lasting into the weekend.

