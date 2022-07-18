Good morning. It’s going to a humid day with the risk of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Early this morning watch for patchy fog. Otherwise it’s a warm and mostly cloudy start.

We’ll have the risk for a few showers by late morning, with another chance for some showers in the late afternoon and evening. Highs reach the low 80s inland and upper 70s at the coast.

South winds are light to begin the day, but will increase in the afternoon to 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph by evening. If you’re heading to the beach and or bay, watch for reduced visibility in any showers. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from this evening through Tuesday morning.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will continue this evening and early tonight. It stays breezy and humid with patchy fog. Lows stay between the upper 60s and low 70s. South winds will be sustained around 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Clouds and patchy fog clear to sunshine on Tuesday. It won’t be quite as humid, but it will be much hotter. In fact, it’s just the start of a stretch of very hot weather for the upcoming week. Temperatures will be near or above 90 for many inland areas, giving us the chance at a “heat wave”. That’s 3 consecutive days at 90 or higher.