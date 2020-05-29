Weather Now: Humid, Foggy, Passing Shower This Morning

1  of  2
TODAY: Morning low clouds, fog, drizzle and showers… Mostly cloudy humid and breezy the rest of the afternoon with a slight chance of shower. Highs in the mid 70s inland…..65-70 along the coast. South-southwest winds 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers, drizzle and fog return…lows in the low to mid 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Humid, Shower Saturday; Sunny Sunday

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a passing shower or an isolated thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon…. Much of the day looks dry. Some sunshine returning by late day and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South 5-12 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, turning less humid. 70s during the early evening. Lows near 60 by dawn.

SUNDAY: Much less humid, mostly sunny skies, comfortable… Highs near 72. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

