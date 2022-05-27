TODAY: Warmer, breezy and more humid with patchy light rain and drizzle at dawn. Clouds break for some peeks of sun in the afternoon, especially inland. Highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with patchy fog, scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm, mainly after 10 PM. Lows 60-65.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday Shower, Hot by Monday

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for a strong or severe thunderstorm north and west of Providence. Highs in the mid 70s inland, near 70 at the coast. Breezy southwest winds turn west at 10-15 mph and higher gusts.

SUNDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, less humid and warm… highs in upper 70s inland, low 70s at the coast.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly sunny, hot… highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the shore.