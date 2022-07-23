***WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY. MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AT BEACHES THIS WEEKEND

Feelin’ hot, hot, hot! We all are this weekend…including today. Even the beaches were pretty toasty.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today. pic.twitter.com/yuKyF4GsHx — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 23, 2022

We’ve got another day of hot weather before we cool off just a little bit. A Heat Advisory remains in place through Sunday for Heat Index values going up around 100 again.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with dry skies. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

Expect dry skies again on Sunday.

But we’ll be getting high temps in the 90s once again and those feels like temps will be rising quickly through the day….in the mid to upper 90s by noon….

….and topping off above 100 in the Providence area!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo