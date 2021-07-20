Weather Now: Hot and Hazy Today; Stormy Weather Returns Tonight, Wednesday

TODAY: Much warmer, hazy sun, humid…. highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along the coast. West winds turn southwest at 5-10 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Looking good! Early morning patchy fog gives way to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s, with the water temperature in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds….a few showers and thunderstorms possible near and just after midnight. Lows 65-70. Patchy coastal fog by dawn.

WEATHER ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong/severe with heavy rain and gusty winds both morning and again later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

Be sure to tune in for Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats all this week on 12 News at 5:30 p.m.