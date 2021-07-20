Weather Now: Hot and Hazy Today; Stormy Weather Returns Tonight, Wednesday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Much warmer, hazy sun, humid…. highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along the coast. West winds turn southwest at 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

AT THE BEACH: Looking good! Early morning patchy fog gives way to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s, with the water temperature in the low 70s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds….a few showers and thunderstorms possible near and just after midnight. Lows 65-70. Patchy coastal fog by dawn.

WEATHER ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong/severe with heavy rain and gusty winds both morning and again later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

Be sure to tune in for Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats all this week on 12 News at 5:30 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/9/2021: Rep. Joe Shekarchi (D) Warwick, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com