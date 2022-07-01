TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, breezy and humid. Highs upper 80s to near 90 inland, near 80 at the coast/beaches. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in northwest RI in the afternoon, but most areas remain dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Dry in the evening with increasing clouds with a chance for a passing showers or thunderstorms after midnight… warm and humid with patchy coastal fog…. with lows near 70.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: Thunderstorms Saturday, Warm and Dry Sunday and Independence Day

SATURDAY: Humid with a few passing showers and thunderstorms, some partial sun at times. Some thunderstorms may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning and downpours. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-15 mph, but higher in any thunderstorms.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, turning less humid, warm and dry…. mid 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Northwest winds turning west at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Nice! Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.