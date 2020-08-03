Weather Alert: Hot, Breezy Today; “Tropical Storm Watch” Issued Ahead of Isaias

TODAY: Hot and breezy. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s at the shore. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Very humid with increasing clouds, patchy fog and an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS

New this morning, a Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded to include all of RI and southeastern MA, with a Tropical Storm Warning now in effect for NYC, Long Island and coastal Connecticut. A “watch” means tropical storm force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

Here is the current position of Isaias. It is a strong tropical storm early this morning and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane today before making landfall in northern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight.

From there is will pick up speed and race across the Delmarva and western New England Tuesday into Tuesday night, bringing scattered downpours, gusty winds (to 50 mph) and ocean impacts to our area, especially Tuesday evening.

To read more details about this storm, go to our Tracking Isaias page!

