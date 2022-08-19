TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot but with low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 inland and in the low 80s at the coast. West winds 5-10 mph turn southwest in the afternoon with some gusts to 20 mph along the coast.

TONIGHT: Clear skies in the evening and then turning partly cloudy overnight. Becoming muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s early evening, falling to 67 overnight

THIS WEEKEND: Warm and More Humid

SATURDAY: Very warm and a bit more humid with partly cloudy skies in the early morning and then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon… upper 80s inland, near 80 at the coast. Clear dry Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.