Weather Now: Hot and Humid with T’Storms Today

A active stretch of weather begins today and lasts through Thursday as we track the remnants of Barry. If you have any outdoor plans, you’ll need to keep a close eye on the weather as showers and thunderstorms are possible. In the morning, there is only a small chance for a shower, but the risk of strong/severe t’storms increases this afternoon and evening.

These are storms that could contain strong to damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours along with dangerous lightning.

It will also be a very hot and humid day with highs near 90 under a mix of clouds and some hazy sunshine. Combined with the sultry air, the heat index will climb to 90-95.

Heavy showers with downpours and embedded thunderstorms continue tonight and Thursday. Localized street or poor drainage flooding is possible an any heavy rain. By the time the showers taper off Thursday evening, as much as 1-3″ of rain is likely.

Extreme heat is the weather story for the weekend. After a cooler day on Thursday (temperatures in the 70s), we’ll jump back up to near 90 on Friday. It gets even hotter on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s and the heat index will be between 100-107° both days. A cold front on Monday is expected to bring an end to the heat wave.