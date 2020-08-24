Weather Now: Hot and Humid with Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

Good morning! The weather from the weekend continues today. It will be hot and humid, with a chance of late day/early evening thunderstorms. Like the last few days, these storms will be hit-or-miss. Any that do develop could contain gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Otherwise, expect early AM fog and low clouds to thin to partly sunny skies.

While high temperatures inland will climb to the upper 80s to near 90, temperatures at the coast will be a bit cooler, courtesy of a south wind 5-10 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH:

Any evening thunderstorms will taper to partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Plan on patchy fog to develop under warm and humid conditions. Lows will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s.

