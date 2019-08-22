Weather Now: Hot and Humid Today with an Isolated Shower/T’Storm

Live Now /
Early morning clouds and fog will give way to a partly sunny, hot and humid afternoon. There is a chance again today for a passing strong thunderstorm or quick downpour, but most of the day is dry. Highs in upper 80s with a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center has southern New England in a “Marginal” risk for severe storms. Any storms that develop could contain damaging winds, hail and heavy rain along with frequent lightning. There’s a low risk of a brief, isolated tornado today, too. Again, these storms will be few and far between.

Clouds and the risk of showers will continue tonight and through Friday morning as a cold front and area of low pressure move off-shore.

The second half of Friday looks much better, with clouds giving way to sun and much low humidity. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s by late afternoon.

