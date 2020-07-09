Weather Now: Hot and Humid Today, Scattered Downpours By Later Friday

TODAY: Early morning low clouds and fog then mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Inland highs 85-90 with highs 75-80 at the coast. The heat index will climb to the low to mid 90s inland this afternoon. While an isolated late day thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, most spots stay dry. Not as windy with south-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with fog and drizzle developing. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

FRIDAY: We’re keeping a close eye on an area of showers and thunderstorms off the North Carolina coast that could become a tropical depression or weak tropical storm as it heads towards southern New England Friday night. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and continuing through evening and night. There is a risk for tropical downpours and isolated severe storms within any bands of showers that move through. Humid, but not as warm, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts 20-30 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Morning downpours and isolated thunderstorms and then drier in the afternoon with some breaks of sun developing. Humid with highs around 82.