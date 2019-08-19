WEATHER NOW: Hot and Humid Day Ahead

It’s going to be a hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s inland. Morning low clouds and fog will slowly give way to partly sunny skies. While most of the day is dry, and isolated shower or t’storm is possible in the late afternoon/evening (mainly between 4-8PM). Southwest winds 5-10mph.

When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will soar into the 90s and parts of southern New England are under a “Heat Advisory”.

If you’re able to spend the day at the coast, an on-shore wind will keep the temperatures in the low 80s.

Any isolated showers and t’storms will taper off after sunset, with skies clearing overnight. The humidity will gradually drop through the night, too. Lows 65-70.