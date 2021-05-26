Weather Now: Hot and Breezy Today; A Few Showers, T’Storms Tonight

Good morning. Mid-summer heat and muggy air are making a comeback today. Highs will climb into the mid 80s inland under mostly sunny skies. It will be another breezy day with southwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

At the shore, it will be much cooler. Winds off the water combined with increasing low clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms late this evening and overnight. While there could be severe storms in western New England earlier in the evening, the risk is much lower here, especially with the storms holding off until near or after sunset. Still, there could be a few stronger storms in northwest RI. Some additional scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible through midnight with drier skies returning by dawn. At the coast areas of low clouds and fog ae also possible. It stays warm with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day but will less humid conditions. Even coastal areas will be warm, with highs 80-85 inland and in the upper 70s at the shore. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Cooler weather returns for Friday and the Memorial Day weekend. Some much-needed, widespread rain is likely by late Friday and Friday night. Some of the rain could fall heavy at times. It tapers to lighter showers and drizzle Saturday morning.