Weather Now: Henri Exits, Hot Stretch Ahead

TODAY: Earl y morning clouds and fog. Very warm and humid with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Northwest winds turning west at 10mph.

AT THE BEACH: Morning fog and clouds will give way to partly sunny skies. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. There continues to be some rough surf and a moderate rip current risk in the wake of Henri, so please use extra caution in the water.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid. Mostly clear most of the night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog possible by dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Heat index in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies and an isolated thunderstorm late… near 90, with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s