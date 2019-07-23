Weather Now: Showers, Downpours, T’Storm this Morning

A “FLASH FLOOD WATCH” is in effect until 2PM. A “watch” means there’s the potential for flash flooding. Expect brief, localized flooding of streets and poor drainage areas in heavy rain. If you encounter a flooded road, “turn around, don’t drown. “

More showers with downpours and embedded thunderstorms will move through southern New England this morning into the early afternoon. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible, with isolated higher amounts. It will be cool and cloudy with just a few lingering lighter showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds turning north at 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

It will remain cloudy tonight, with some lighter showers possible, especially along the coast. Lows near 60. Morning clouds give way to sun on Wednesday. It will mark the beginning of a beautiful, storm-free stretch through the upcoming weekend.