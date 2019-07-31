Weather Now: Heat Wave Continues, T’Storm Risk By Late Day/Evening

The heat wave continues for a fourth and final day across southeastern New England with highs temperatures once again near 90, and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Due to high heat index, the National Weather Service extended the “Heat Advisory” to 6 PM this evening for much of our area. Use caution to stay safe in the heat–limit time outdoors, stay hydrated and wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing.

It will be a nice day at the beach. Temperatures will be about 5-10F cooler than inland areas with a southwest wind at 5-12 mph. The rip current risk is also lower than it’s been for much of this week.

While most of the day remains dry, an approaching cold front will bring the risk of a few strong thunderstorms by late day/evening. The storms are expected to fire up in western New England in the afternoon, but by 5pm or so, some of those storms could be reaching the NW corner of RI.

We’ll continue to monitor any storms through the evening and night as the cold front slowly slides across our area.

Behind the front, the humidity and temperatures will gradually drop for Thursday and Friday.