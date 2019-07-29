WEATHER NOW: Heat Advisory Next Few Days

Live Now
We’ll finish the month of July with a stretch of Triple-H days–Hazy, Hot and Humid. The combination of temperatures near 90 and very humid air will push the heat index up to 95-100. In response, most of our area is now under a “Heat Advisory”. Please take some precautions to stay safe in the heat.

In addition to the hot and humid air, we also have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will contain dangerous lightning and downpours.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid…. highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland. Low to mid 80s at the coast. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. Breezes out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. While most of the day will be rain-free, some isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could be strong with heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Any early evening t’storms will taper off. It will be a warm and humid night with lows 70-75. Patchy fog is possible.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid… Highs near 88-93. The Heat Index will again be between 95-100. Coastal highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 86. The shower and t’storm threat continues at night.





