Weather Now: Gusty Showers, Mild Temperatures Into the Afternoon

Good morning. Our stretch of dry weather has come to a temporary end with scattered showers in the forecast for this morning and early afternoon. It will be a very mild and breezy day, too.

The bulk of the rain will fall between 7AM and 3PM. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy during the late morning and early afternoon, and south-southwest gusts to 40 mph are possible mid day. By the end of the afternoon temperatures will soar to near 60F. Skies will start to clear before sunset, so it will end up being a nice, dry and mild Friday evening.

Behind a cold front, the temperatures will begin to cool on a breezy west-northwest wind.

The weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. Highs will still make it to the low 50s on Saturday, but will only climb to the low to mid 40s on Sunday.

