TODAY: Unseasonably cold and dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Increasing southwest winds in the afternoon and evening with gusts 25-35 mph

**A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from 3PM today until 5AM Tuesday with the potential for southwest gusts up to 50mph. **

TONIGHT: A windy start and then diminishing winds after midnight. Mostly clear but not as cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures will be trending up and dry skies will continue in southern New England leading up to and through Thanksgiving, making for good travel conditions.