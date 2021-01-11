Weather Now: Frosty Start this Morning; Turning Mostly Cloudy, Cold and Dry

TODAY: Cold, frosty start with early morning sun giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Cool and dry with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light west-southwest winds 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds clearing in the evening. Cool and dry… mid 20s

TUESDAY: Cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds… with highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry….afternoon highs around 42.

