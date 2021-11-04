Weather Now: Frosty Start, Mostly Sunny and Cool this Afternoon

TODAY: A cold and frosty start in the morning, temperatures around 27°-35° at dawn. Mostly sunny into the afternoon with increasing clouds late day and evening. Highs in the low 50s. North winds at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold…. A few light showers possible on the Cape and islands overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Early morning clearing to mostly sunny skies. Dry and cool with highs in the low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Continued Dry and Cool

SATURDAY: Another frosty start at dawn. Abundant sun, dry and cool… Highs 50-55. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night. Set clocks back one hour before heading to bed.

SUNDAY: Sun to increasing clouds, but dry during the day. Sunrise is at 6:25 AM, sunset is at 4:32 PM. Highs in the mid 50s.

(We’re monitoring the development and track of an ocean storm for Sunday night and early Monday. Right now, the storm is expected to stay far out to sea, with little to no impact on our area. Stay tuned)