Weather Now: Frosty Mornings, Cool Afternoons Continue into the Weekend

TODAY: Early morning clearing to mostly sunny skies. Dry and very cool with highs in the low 50s. North winds 5-10 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and much colder. Lows 25-30 by dawn. Frost and freeze likely after midnight through daybreak Saturday

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Sun Saturday; Watching Off-Shore Storm Sunday

SATURDAY: Frosty, very cold start at dawn. Lots of sunshine, dry and cool… Highs 54.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another night in the 30s. Clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost by dawn.

Don’t forget this weekend we “fall back”. Daylight Saving Time ends late Saturday night (actually 2am Sunday). Remember to change your clocks back one hour before heading to bed.

Sunday’s sunrise will be back into the 6 o’clock hour, at 6:25 AM. Unfortunately the sunset time will shift to the 4 o’clock hour. We’ll start Sunday with sunshine, but end with increasing afternoon/evening clouds.

SUNDAY: We’re monitoring the development and track of an ocean storm Sunday evening and early Monday. Right now, the storm is expected to stay just out to sea…HOWEVER…any trends in the track further north would bring some showers here by Sunday evening. For now we continue to keep Sunday dry, but stay tuned for updates.