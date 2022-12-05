Good morning. It’s a cold and frosty start to the day. This is likely to be the coldest morning of the work week with lows dipping to the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures rebound to near 50 under mostly sunny skies, making for a pleasant December day. Late in the afternoon and evening, clouds will start to move overhead. South winds will be sustained around 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Clouds continue to increase overnight with lows holding around the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday’s temperatures run above average in the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours remain dry before another round of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.