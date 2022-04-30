WEATHER ALERT: A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of our area from midnight tonight to 7 AM Sunday. Protect any vegetation vulnerable to a frost or freeze.

Tired of the wind and chilly weather? We will finally see a warm up on Sunday, but not in the morning as temps could be near freezing again in some areas.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling through the 50s and 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be around 40 in Providence, colder outside the city and the usual cold spots.

We’re between two weather systems tonight — large storm in the middle of the country and a broad area of low pressure to our east. The system to our east will finally lose its grip on us tonight, allowing for milder and less windy weather to arrive for Sunday.

Sunday morning starts out cold with temps near freezing in some areas, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine to warm us up quickly.

During the afternoon, you’ll probably notice some extra high clouds approaching from the west. The showers will stay away on Sunday, however.

It’ll be warmer and less windy Sunday afternoon! Expect highs in the mid 60s away from the coast, but with an onshore wind, temps at the coast will be in the 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo